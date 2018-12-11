CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Cromwell's superintendent has been placed on paid administrative leave following a claim of misconduct.
The Cromwell Board of Education said it recently received an anonymous complaint about Superintendent John Maloney and Assistant Superintendent Krista Karch.
The board did not release the nature of the complaint; however, it said it expects an investigation to be completed before the holidays.
"In order to ensure the investigation is handled with the utmost integrity, the Board, in consultation with legal counsel, feels it is most appropriate to place Superintendent Maloney, and possibly others including Dr. Karch, on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation," the Board announced to the community. "The status of paid administrative leave is not an adverse job consequence and should not be perceived as such at this time."
The law firm Shipman & Goodwin, LLP will conduct an independent review of this matter, the Board said.
The Board thanked Maloney for his professionalism over the course of the investigation.
Maloney has been the superintendent since the spring of 2017. Previously he was an assistant superintendent and a principal.
Karch was also hired in 2017 and was a teacher in Portland.
After approval from the Board is granted, Ms. Fran DiFiore, Cromwell High School's principal, will serve as interim superintendent.
The public will get an opportunity to comment on the situation during a Board of Education meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. It's happening at the Cromwell High School Library.
