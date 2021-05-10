CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The top-ranked golfer in the world and defending Travelers Championship champion addressed the media on Monday.
The Travelers Championship scheduled its media day virtual news conference for 8:30 a.m.
It included Dustin Johnson, who made some remarks.
Nathan Grube, the tournament's director, top Travelers executive Andy Bessette, and sportscaster Chris Berman also took part.
The Travelers Championship, a stop on the PGA Tour and part of the FedExCup series, is set to happen at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell June 21 through June 27.
In addition to Johnson, other top golfers who committed to playing include Jason Day, Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Marc Leishman and Justin Rose.
More information can be found on its website here.
