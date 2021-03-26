SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- It's been just over two years since Tops Marketplace in Southington burned down.
The market has since rebuilt, and now they’re saying ‘thank you’ for the outpouring of support from the community.
The supermarket is hosting a food drive this weekend, as a way to give back to the town.
Tops will match all the donations that are collected.
"Organizations came to help us, people donated money,” Tops Owner John Salerno said on Friday. “We thought this could be one of many ways to give back to the community.”
Tops is hoping to collect 1,500 pounds of food.
Donations can be made outside the store all weekend.
The food will then be donated to Southington Community Services.
