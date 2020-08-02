(WFSB) - Multiple reports of tornado sightings were made to the 911 call center in Falls Village Sunday evening, the National Weather Service said.
Officials say the reports were made around 6:09 p.m.
A Tornado Warning was in effect for Litchfield County until 7 p.m.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation said fallen trees have closed Route 112 at Route 7 in Salisbury.
Norfolk PIO Jon Barbagallo said fallen trees closed Route 272 just north of the town center.
Barbagallo also said several trees were down on a property on Route 272 and residents fled to their basement when the winds got heavy.
In Sharon, Paley’s Farm Market appears to be one of the locations that took a hit.
People say it tore through the greenhouse quickly, ripping things off. It appears the building next door is unaffected.
“They’re metal structures wrapped in plastic and they’re just all twisted up. It’s like they were matchsticks,” said Rick Alfano, who lives nearby.
Alfano lives right near Paley’s Market and heard the possible tornado come right through.
“I was in my house right over there and I heard what sounded like a train coming through and I came out and the wind was out of control and then I just started seeing three falling down. And then right in my back yard over there about 7 or 8 trees just got snapped off about 25 feet above the ground,” Alfano said.
At Paley’s Market, all that remains of the greenhouses are the metal framing. People who live in the area and are customers of the market immediately rushed over to help.
“Just wanted to come in and check and see if there was anything we can do and haven’t seen anyone we know yet from Paley’s itself but wanted to see if there was anything we can do to help,” said James Roderick, who also lives nearby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.