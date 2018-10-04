MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Mansfield on Tuesday night.
The NWS reported that an EF-0 tornado touched down just before 6:15 p.m.
It had maximum winds of approximately 70 mph.
The NWS said it had a width of 30 yards and a path length of just under half a mile.
The confirmation comes a day after the NWS confirmed that a tornado touched down in New Canaan during the same round of storms.
That twister was on the ground for 12 minutes starting just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
