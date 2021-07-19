SOMERS, CT (WFSB) - The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado that touched down in Somers on Sunday.
The town plans to assess the damage on Monday morning.
Neighbors told Channel 3 that trees came down quickly as a storm rolled through town.
"It took seconds. Trees are getting ripped up. It sounded like a freight train," Somers resident Ray Spanillo said.
Spanillo said he watched it all happen from his garage.
He said a little before 6:30 p.m., he and a neighbor first noticed the wind pick up.
"Then, we saw the leaves start to do a rotation and it was up pretty high, and it started flowing on the other side of those trees and drop down by that little shed there. That's when it started dropping down," Spanillo explained.
The NWS said it was indeed a tornado with 80 mph winds.
It knocked down trees on Lake Road, and initially blocked the street, until the fire department and neighbors cleared the way.
Numerous trees that were behind homes were also uprooted.
Over on Colonial Drive, trees fell right onto power lines, knocking out power for hundreds, according to Eversource.
No injuries were reported.
"Oh thank God nobody got hurt, because that's a lot of power. A lot of power, and fast," Spanillo said.
First Selectman Bud Knorr said soon after reports came in, police, fire, and public works crews immediately responded.
"They were here immediately. [The] fire department cleared the road in case there was a need for emergency access. Police were responding in case there was accidents or anybody hurt," Knorr stated.
Sunday's storms were the latest showing of severe weather to hit the northeast part of the state. The region was hit with them on Saturday as well.
"I'm 73-years-old. Things are changing. Never saw anything like this. I was a lineman for the power company and the ice storm of '73. I thought that was bad. This is, that's scary and here we are standing outside watching it and wow," Spanillo added.
