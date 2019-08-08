SPRINGFIELD, NJ (CBS) - A tornado briefly touched down in Springfield, NJ during Wednesday’s severe storms, the National Weather Service said.
The National Weather Service says the EF0 tornado touched down at around 2:47 p.m.
On Milltown Road in Springfield Township, CBS 2 spoke with residents who said gusts of wind blew through town as the sky dumped buckets of rain and toppled trees.
“Lot of wind, lot of thunder. I heard the wind. It was really bad,” said homeowner Melissa Scala. “I was crying. The police came, the fire department came. My daughter was ok, thank God. So it was a really scary incident, and this is the first time anything ever big happened.”
An exit off Route 22 was closed due to a downed tree on top of a car on Springfield Road. Several trees were also down in the area.
Social media footage captured what looks like a funnel cloud above Union County. The National Weather Service said it received a lot of reports of strong winds, including some so strong that they flipped a trampoline over, damaged local business and left streets with a mess of branches.
The storms also caused power outages.
