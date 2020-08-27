HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Storm Prediction Center put most of Connecticut in its "enhanced" category for severe weather on Thursday.
Tornado warnings were in effect for Litchfield and New Haven counties, but have since expired.
A tornado watch is in effect for Hartford, Fairfield, Middlesex, New Haven, and New London counties until 8 p.m.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said after a round of morning rain, the window for the potential storms exists from between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
An Early Warning Weather Alert has been declared.
As of 5:15 p.m. Eversource reported 37,060 customers without power across the state. United Illuminating reported 17,011 outages.
Dixon said there will be a risk for damaging winds, large hail, and frequent lightning.
"Rotation is possible in the region, so we’ll be monitoring the tornado risk," he said.
There will also be the potential for heavy rain and localized poor drainage flooding.
"While storms could be strong to severe, where they develop is dependent upon how far north a boundary, a warm front, works into Connecticut from southwest to northeast," Dixon explained. "If cooler air wins out, the threat may be pushed to our southwest. Given this, there is definite uncertainty to what we’ll possibly have to deal with [Thursday] afternoon."
Dixon said this will also have a major impact on temperatures.
It is possible parts of the state will see highs in the upper 60s and 70s, while other parts of the state see highs in the 80s.
Conditions should settle down quickly by the evening.
Friday should bring a break from the unsettled weather, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
"There is just a slight chance for an isolated, late day storm," Dixon said.
A cold front heads toward and into Connecticut on Saturday.
"At the same time, it will draw north remnant moisture from Laura," Dixon said. "This will enhance the threat for heavier rain late Saturday. Sunday, it’s done and over. We’ll see sunshine and highs near 80."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
