HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thunderstorms moved into the state on Wednesday afternoon, leading to thunderstorm warnings and even a tornado warning.
A tornado warning was issued for parts of Hartford, Windham and Tolland counties until 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the entire state until 9 p.m.
Channel 3 also issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon began tracking downpours and storms in New York State Wednesday afternoon.
He said they were result of a cold front that's approaching New England from the west.
A storm that prompted a tornado warning was moving over the CT and Mass. border, bringing heavy rain, and a lot of lightning to the Enfield, Somers and Windsor Locks areas.
"Storms that develop could be strong to severe with the threat for damaging wind, heavy rain and frequent lightning, perhaps some small hail," Dixon said. "An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out somewhere in the region."
The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma has placed a good portion of Connecticut in a "slight risk" area for damaging winds.
Track them with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
"Between now and then, it will be warmer and muggier compared to [Tuesday]," Dixon said.
Temperatures should reach into the low-to-mid 80s. Dew points could hit near 70 degrees.
After the front passes through, the air will turn cooler and drier Wednesday night. The sky will become clear, and temperatures should dip into the 50s by dawn.
"Behind [the front, for Thursday] we expect less humid, cooler weather with sunshine." Dixon said.
The skies will be mostly sunny and high temperatures should be in the low-to-mid 70s with low humidity.
Friday's weather all depends on what Hurricane Dorian wants to do.
After being stationary for a long period of time, Dorian continue on Wednesday to slowly toward the northwest. It paralleled the east coast of Florida, but the center remained offshore.
"For the Atlantic facing coastline, large swells, rough surf and rip currents could be an issue," Dixon said.
There's a chance the storm could make landfall in South Carolina or North Carolina.
Keep an eye on Dorian with Channel 3's Tropics Tracker here.
"The storm’s center is still forecast to stay well offshore from southern New England," Dixon said. "That being said, we could still get some wind, nothing damaging, and rain [though] not to the point to cause flooding concerns from it, late Friday into early Saturday."
Dorian will be weaker by then, but still a force to be reckoned with.
Plus, Long Island Sound will act as a barrier from the storm.
There may be some lingering rain and wind from Dorian early Saturday, but weather conditions will improve as the storm races northeastward.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
