HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for a storm system that may include some downpours, lightning and thunder.
As a line of strong storms started moving toward the state, prompting a tornado warning for Litchfield County until 3:15 p.m.
Thunderstorm warnings were also issued for parts of Fairfield, Litchfield and New Haven counties.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the entire state until 6 p.m.
Later on, a freeze warning for northern Fairfield and northern New Haven counties is set to be issued.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the storm system will drag a cold front across the state on Wednesday.
"Thunderstorms are possible [Wednesday] afternoon. Those that develop could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning also a gusty/damaging wind," Dixon said.
The Storm Prediction Center placed a good portion of the state in a 'slight' risk area for strong to damaging wind gusts from any thunderstorms that form.
"The timing for Connecticut is from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., from west to east," Dixon said.
Temperatures should range from 60 to 65 degrees.
As the cold front moves through, the wind switches to the northwest and sends colder air into the state.
"By [Wednesday] evening, temperatures will go from the 40s into the 30s," Dixon said. "[Thursday] will be a chilly, windy day [with] gusts of 40+ mph under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temps may not hit 50 in some towns!"
The wind will make it feel even colder.
The sky will become mainly clear Thursday night; however, it's is going to be another chilly night with lows mostly in the 30s.
The unseasonably chilly weather won’t last long.
"Friday, we’ll end the week on a dry and milder note," Dixon said. "While breezy, it won’t be as windy. Temps rebound to near 60."
