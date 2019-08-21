HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An Early Warning Weather Alert remains in effect as storms, which have been bringing heavy rain and gusty winds, move across the state Wednesday afternoon and evening.
A tornado warning was issued for parts of Hartford, Tolland, and Windham expired at 6:45 p.m., but another tornado warning was issued shortly after for Hartford and Tolland counties until 7:30 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the entire state until 9 p.m.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the storms are due to a warm front that's passing through southern New England.
The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma placed most of New England, including all of Connecticut, in a “slight risk" area for severe weather on Wednesday.
A cluster of storms that began moving across the state around 12:30 p.m., bringing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.
Flooding in parts of Manchester and Hartford were reported, as well as a number of power outages in Bristol.
The air has been oppressively humid with dew points in the 70s, meaning the atmosphere is loaded with moisture, and makes conditions ripe for downpours.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to linger into Wednesday evening and night, but they won't be widespread.
"Some towns could get hit hard with damaging winds and large hail. Torrential downpours could cause localized flash flooding. Frequent cloud to ground lightning will also pose a hazard to outdoor activities," DePrest said.
The overnight hours will remain warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
A cold front moves through late in the day Thursday that could touch off an isolated storm.
Otherwise, the sky will be partly sunny, and it’ll remain very warm and humid with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees.
The heat index will be in the 90s.
The front will settle to the south of New England and a wave of low pressure will increase the chances for some showers Thursday night.
Temps will again dip into the 60s, but this time with some lower humidity.
Behind the front, our weather trends cooler and less humid as we end the week.
Highs should be in the 80s and lows in the 50s.
The weekend also looks to be refreshing.
