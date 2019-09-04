HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thunderstorms moved into the state on Wednesday afternoon, leading to thunderstorm warnings and even tornado warnings.
The tornado warnings have expired, but were in effect for about 45 minutes for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties.
A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for all CT counties except Litchfield County until 9 p.m.
Channel 3 also issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
The storm that prompted a tornado warning was moving over the CT and Mass. border, bringing heavy rain, and a lot of lightning to the Enfield, Somers, Vernon and Manchester areas.
It lingered over the area, which led to an extension of the tornado warning until 6:15 p.m.
"While we don't have confirmation of an actual tornado touching down, a number of towns in Northern Connecticut got hit pretty hard with downed trees and power lines in addition to hail the size of quarters," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
Eversource reported 1,785 power outages as of 9:15 p.m., with the most in Vernon and Mansfield. See the outages here.
Channel 3 meteorologists began tracking downpours and storms in New York State Wednesday afternoon.
The storms are the result a cold front that was approaching New England from the west.
"Thursday is shaping up to be a nice, comfortable day! High pressure to our north will deliver cooler, drier air," DePrest said.
The skies will be mostly sunny and high temperatures should be in the low-to-mid 70s with low humidity.
Friday's weather all depends on what Hurricane Dorian wants to do.
After being stationary for a long period of time, Dorian continue on Wednesday to slowly toward the northwest. It paralleled the east coast of Florida, but the center remained offshore.
There's a chance the storm could make landfall in South Carolina or North Carolina.
"Here in Connecticut, we can expect some fringe effects. Friday should be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers or a period of steadier rain in the afternoon," DePrest said.
Dorian will be weaker by then, but still a force to be reckoned with.
Plus, Long Island Sound will act as a barrier from the storm.
There may be some lingering rain and wind from Dorian early Saturday, but weather conditions will improve as the storm races northeastward.
