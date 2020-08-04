HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to bring heavy rain and potentially damaging wind to the state on Tuesday.
Several weather alerts were issued in advance of the storm:
- Tornado watch issued for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, New London counties until 4 p.m.
- Tropical storm warning for all of Connecticut
- Flash flood watch for Litchfield, Hartford, northern Fairfield, northern New Haven counties
- Coastal flood warning for southern Fairfield, southern New Haven, southern Middlesex and souther New London counties
Isaias strengthened to a hurricane on Monday night as it headed towards the Carolinas, but was downgraded overnight.
"Early [Tuesday] morning, Isaias was downgraded to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "It made landfall near the border of North and South Carolina and is now moving in our direction."
Haney said that even though it's no longer a hurricane, it's still a strong storm that will have an impact on the state.
"The center of Isaias is expected to pass near or just to the west of the Connecticut/New York border [Tuesday] evening, and it will be moving very fast," he said. "That means the most intense part of the storm will be limited to a 6 to 8 hour window, from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m."
In terms of what to expect, Haney said showers will increase in intensity as the day continues. Tropical downpours will become likely, which may lead to flash flooding during the afternoon and evening hours.
"A few strong thunderstorms are possible as well, and they could rotate due to a high level of shear," Haney said. "Therefore, a few tornadoes are possible."
While a tornado could develop anywhere in the state on Tuesday, the Storm Prediction Center put Fairfield County in its "enhanced risk" category.
The winds will also get stronger, with the most intense coming again during the afternoon and evening.
Gusts of over 60 mph are possible in parts of the state.
"Tree damage and power outages are a real concern," Haney said. "This is a good time to make sure you don’t have any loose objects your yard. You may also want to make your generator is operating properly, if you have one."
Total rainfall could range from 2 to 4 inches, especially over the western half of the state. Seas will be quite rough, and some coastal flooding is likely.
Isaias is expected to lift out of the state around midnight.
"Wednesday will be much better," Haney said. "The sky will be partly sunny, and there will only be a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm."
Temperatures should range from between 85 to 90 degrees.
Thursday should also be nice with highs in the 80s.
A chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms is possible on Friday.
