HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to bring potentially damaging wind, possible tornadoes and rain to the state on Tuesday.
However, the impact on the state looks to be that of more wind than rain.
Several weather alerts were issued in advance of the storm:
- Tornado watch issued for all of Connecticut.
- Tropical storm warning for all of Connecticut.
- Flash flood watch for Litchfield, Hartford, northern Fairfield, northern New Haven counties.
- Coastal flood warning for southern Fairfield, southern New Haven, southern Middlesex and souther New London counties.
Isaias strengthened to a hurricane on Monday night. After making landfall in the Carolinas, it was downgraded back to a tropical storm.
The storm had sustained winds of 70 mph as of Tuesday morning. Its direction was north, northeast at 35 mph.
"[The] storm center is 70 miles southwest of Philadelphia [as of 11 a.m.], sustained wind remains the same, but the track has shifted westward," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "For, Connecticut, this still means strong/damaging wind, but less rain. Fast forward motion also has it exiting faster this evening!"
Even though it's no longer a hurricane, it's still considered a strong storm.
"Our window for the peak/worst conditions will be between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.," Dixon said.
In terms of what to expect, tropical downpours are possible, but Dixon said the state will be on the windier side of the storm.
Rain that does show up could include thunderstorms.
"Isolated tornadoes are possible statewide, but the greatest likelihood is over southwestern Connecticut," Dixon said.
The Storm Prediction Center put Fairfield County in its "enhanced risk" category.
The winds will also get stronger, with the most intense coming again during the afternoon and early evening.
Gusts of over 60 mph are possible in parts of the state.
Tree damage and power outages are a concern. People were advised to secure yard objects such as patio furniture. They may also want to make their generators are fully operational.
Total rainfall could range from 1 to 3 inches, especially over the western half of the state.
Seas will also be quite rough.
"[Tuesday] evening, the storm rapidly lifts north and away from Connecticut," Dixon said.
Wednesday looks to be much better. The sky will be partly sunny, and there will only be a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.
Temperatures should range from between 85 to 90 degrees.
Thursday should also be nice with highs in the 80s.
A chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms is possible on Friday.
