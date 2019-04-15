ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - There is a tornado watch in effect for two Connecticut counties.
We are in an Early Warning Weather Alert as a watch is in effect for Litchfield and Fairfield counties until 7 a.m.
There is also a wind advisory for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties.
To read the full technical discussion, click here.
