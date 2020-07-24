HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Toronto Blue Jays have made a decision about where they will play their games this season.
The Associated Press said the team will play home games in Buffalo, NY amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to coronavirus concerns, Canada told the team not to play due to the frequent travel throughout the United States.
As a result, earlier this week Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin offered up Dunkin' Donuts Park.
RELATED: Hartford offers up Dunkin Donuts Park to Toronto Blue Jays for upcoming season
Hartford trended on Twitter once the Toronto Blue Jays struck out in their quest to find a home for their upcoming season.
