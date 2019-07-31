TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Torrington Public Schools are changing start times for this upcoming school year.
Some families will be making as much as a 20 minute adjustment to their morning routine.
The morning bell for elementary schools is now starting at 8:40 a.m. instead of 9 a.m.
The day will also be 25 minutes longer, ending at 3:35 p.m.
Torrington Middle School will begin five minutes earlier at 7:45 a.m.
Torrington High School is pushing back the start time by 10 minutes, to 7:20 a.m.
For more information about the new early dismissal schedule and two hour delay schedule by clicking here.
