TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Litchfield County picked up a little extra snow Friday morning after the initial main round from Winter Storm Zoe.
People had to do what they're used to doing up in the northwest hills: Dig out.
At least they had some sunshine to do it later in the morning.
Before that, it was a much different scenario.
“Everybody will be skipping the turkey and get the tree out," joked Carmel Indomenico of Torrington.
It's hard for some to believe that Thanksgiving is next week when it looked more like the middle of winter in Torrington.
Indomenico said he started shoveling his driveway around 6:45 a.m. on Friday.
His grandson Andrew Bugryn, who lives across the street, jumped in to help.
“I came over here to help my grandfather clean the driveway because he shouldn’t be out here," Andrew Bugryn said.
Winter Storm Zoe dumped several inches of snow on the region.
Neighbors reported that the conditions quickly changed.
“I left work early because I was worried it was going to be a bit slippery," said Jo Bugryn of Torrington.
When Channel 3 stopped by Torrington's Department of Public Works on Thursday, it said it was ready to tackle whatever the storm had in store.
Schools in Torrington were closed on Friday.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Winter Storm Zoe's aftermath.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.