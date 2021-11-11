TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- All across the country on Thursday, communities are honoring the nation’s veterans.
It was a sea of red, white, and blue lined up outside the Vogel-Wetmore Elementary School in Torrington on Thursday morning.
That’s where elementary students were thanking those who served and are currently serving.
“This is a very important day for the USA,” said Jose Jiminez, a third grade student.
The third graders were among the roughly 1,000 elementary school students waving American flags and honoring our country’s veterans.
“Their support to us is amazing. It’s a simple thank you. It means a lot,” said Marine Corps veteran Michael Osorio.
He’s a 12-year veteran with the Marine Corps and currently serves in the Army National Guard.
“It’s not just for me. It’s thanking everyone else behind me or on the frontlines and I take that with pride,” he said.
He was among the veterans participating in Thursday’s reverse parade.
It began at the Southwest Elementary School, then continued to Vogel-Wetmore and ended at Forbes Elementary School.
Each veteran was handed a goodie bag made by students.
“I want the veterans that come here to know that kids of all ages have such a respect for our country and our veterans,” said Rachael Placentino, a first grade teacher at Vogel-Wetmore.
Placentino started the Veterans Day celebration nine years ago.
“I grew up in a veteran household. My father is a United States Marine. When I went to school, a lot of my friends didn’t know why we had Veterans Day off,” she explained.
Torrington students used to have Veterans Day off a few years ago, but now they are in class on Veterans Day, which is something Principal Peter Michelson supports.
“Having them here, we’re able to do something like this where we can show them the importance of really honoring our veterans,” Michelson said.
As well as thanking them for their service and sacrifice.
