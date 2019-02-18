TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A Torrington family surpassed their goal in donations and votes in the running for a specialized bike and is now giving back.
The Viarengo family participated in the “Great Bike Giveaway” through Facebook after their 11-year-old daughter, Lanaya Morris outgrew her current, adaptive bike.
Channel 3 spoke with Lanaya and her family on Monday who won a bike on the “Great Bike Giveaway” with enough support through votes and donations.
The Viarengo family told Channel 3 that Lanaya suffers from a rare genetic disorder called 2Q37 Deletion Syndrome which affects mental and physical functions including hearing, speech, and vision.
“She’s 11 but only 4-foot-tall and mentally she is probably about 4 or 5,” said Lanaya’s mother, Kirsten.
Kirsten told Channel 3 that although she didn’t start talking until 3 years old, Lanaya made it clear that she loves riding her bike. Lanaya has an adaptive bike she rides at school but has outgrown the one she has at home.
But, the bikes are expensive, and Lanaya’s new bike would require a different handlebar and foot pads instead of pedals.
“They range anywhere from $1400 to $5000 for these bikes,” said Kirsten.
But, with the “Great Bike Giveaway,” Kirsten was able to garner support from the community to win Lanaya a new bike. They won by votes, and eventually surpassed the $1,850 goal with support from the local newspaper, Mitchell Subaru dealership in Canton, and others.
The Torrington Police Department wanted to donate, but because Lanaya and her family had raised enough money for her bike, the Department is getting Lanaya a stroller she needs.
Other excess donations raised will benefit another child that needs a bike.
“We’ve been crying all week just from knowing everybody cares so much, so thank you,” said Kirsten.
Another family whose son Dakota Fortier who suffers from muscular dystrophy is still in the running for a specialized bike.
To donate to Dakota and his family, click here.
