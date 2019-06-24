TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A man became sick following a hazmat situation in Torrington Monday afternoon.
Just before 3 p.m., the Torrington Fire Department was dispatch to Water Street for the report of a person feeling sick.
The man called headquarters and said he was opening a safe when a vial of liquid broke, which is when he began to feel ill.
Officials arrived on scene and discovered the victim was experiencing signs and symptoms of a tear gas like agent.
Crews, wearing full protecting clothing including self-contained breaking apparatus, entered the building.
A picture of the material in its packaging was taken and sent to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
Based on the picture, and signs and symptoms of the patient, DEEP said it seemed the agent was Chloropicrin.
Crews are working to remove the hazardous materials from Water Street.
The road is closed between Main Street and Prospect Street.
