TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Torrington High School students were sent home early Thursday after chaos erupted from a new cell phone policy the Board of Education voted on last night.

Students were dismissed at 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

Students tell Eyewitness news they want to be able to use their cell phones any time they want.

Some students say the communicate with their parents during the day or use it during a study hall, and that this new policy shouldn’t be for all students.

Over a microphone, Torrington High School students are seen voicing their concerns in the school’s “Little Theatre” over a new cell phone policy the Board of Education approved Wednesday night.

It started to get rowdy after the superintendent interrupted a student.

“A few kids spoke, whether what they said was true or not, the superintendent didn’t like it and she, as you saw in the video, stopped it,” said Michael Ahoua, a freshman.

The freshman student says he has in study hall and went into the Little Theatre to hear what students were saying when he saw it unfold.

Just before this, students say two fire alarms were pulled back-to-back.

“Me and the rest of the student council members were planning on this to be peaceful and it wasn’t supposed to turn out this way,” Ahoua said.

On Wednesday night the Board of Education voted to purchase $16,000 worth of technology that would lock students’ cell phones.

Students say the pouches would unlock at the end of the school day.

If they wanted to use their cell phone sooner, they’d need permission from a staff member.

After students left the Little Theatre they took to the hallways.

Students say that’s when staff decided to dismiss students for the day.

“I think it could have been handled a lot better by both sides. Pulling the fire alarm, you shouldn’t have done that. And also the superintendent while they are peaceful and just talking comes and rips the microphone straight out of someone’s hand. I don’t think you should do that either,” said Trey Bayette, a sophomore.

Eyewitness News reached out to the superintendent and Board of Education members but have not heard back.

Police were on hand at the school Wednesday as a safety measure.

