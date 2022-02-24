TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Torrington High School dismissed early on Thursday.
According to the Waterbury Republican-American, there were reports of fire alarms being triggered and students walking out.
School officials in Torrington are looking into using technology that would lock students' cell phones in classrooms.
The newspaper said it came after a controversial Board of Education decision on Wednesday where the school district entered a contract with Yondr, a company that makes cell phone pouches with magnetic locks.
Channel 3 reported last month that the board was looking into ways to decrease student cell phone use during school time.
