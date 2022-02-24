TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Torrington High School dismissed early on Thursday.

According to the Waterbury Republican-American, there were reports of fire alarms being triggered and students walking out.

The newspaper said it came after a controversial Board of Education decision on Wednesday where the school district entered a contract with Yondr, a company that makes cell phone pouches with magnetic locks.

Channel 3 reported last month that the board was looking into ways to decrease student cell phone use during school time.

