TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – The Torrington High School football team forfeited their game on Friday night due to “unsportsmanlike conduct.”
The superintendent sent out an email to parents saying the game versus St. Paul Catholic High School in Bristol would be forfeited.
The email stated, “Recently, it has come to the administrators’ and coaches’ attention that some unsportsmanlike conduct has occurred amongst players on the THS Football Team.”
No details on what occurred has been released.
The superintendent said the administration is “hoping this action will give the team an opportunity to reflect upon their behavior and display excellent leadership skills in the future.”
Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.