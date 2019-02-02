TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The Torrington Fire Department extinguished a fire in a home they believed was sparked by the inappropriate disposal of ashes from a fireplace on Saturday afternoon.
Fire Chief Peter A. Towey said crews responded to a home on Summer Street just after 1 p.m. for a fire on the second-floor porch of the two-family home.
Chief Towey said upon arrival crews were met with heavy that was close to a nearby building.
Chief Towey said all occupants were out of the home when crews arrived, and firefighters removed a dog which was uninjured.
All of the residents are able to return to the home.
