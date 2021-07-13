TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A Torrington landlord was denied state help after his tenant, who owed thousands of dollars in rent, abruptly moved out, and now his claim is being thrown out.
If you’re a tenant behind on rent, or a landlord who is owed rent, UniteCT is supposed to help cover your expenses.
The program was created during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In fact, landlord Larry Espinet used this program in the past and didn’t have a problem.
Now, for another tenant, he’s being denied because she moved out.
Espinet’s Torrington rental property was left with trash everywhere, personal belongings scattered in the home, and smelling like animal feces.
He said his tenant stopped paying almost a year ago and owes $13,000 in rent.
“She owed me some money when COVID hit and then after COVID, I barely got anything,” he said.
So, he reached out to UniteCT, the emergency rental assistance program.
UniteCT provides up to $15,000 in rental assistance to landlords if tenants can’t pay due to COVID-19.
He says he was eligible, until his tenant moved out suddenly last week.
“It’s been pending for four months. And I’ve been having conversations with folks, ‘everything looks good, the paperwork looks great, okay, we are going to proceed. You’ll get your check in the next couple of weeks,’ and literally last week they pulled the rug out underneath me, ‘is the tenant still there? Like no. She moved out on her own.’ And they said ‘oh, we can’t pay you now’,” he explained.
Therefore, his claim was denied.
According to UniteCT, “no payment can be made if the tenant isn’t living at the property at the time the program payment is being made to the landlord.”
“You’re not paying me for future months, that I get. This basically covers everything she owed me up until June, when she was residing there,” he said.
Not only is he out rent money, but he’s also out another $3,000 in repairs, since the place was left in shambles.
“It’s just frustrating, you know. They’re supposed to be helping tenants and landlords and they pull this loop, and no one can explain to me why it’s relevant,” Espinet said.
There is an appeals process, which he plans to do.
Channel 3 reached out to UniteCT and the Department of Housing but has not yet heard back.
