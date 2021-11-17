HOPKINTON, MA (WFSB) - A Torrington man is in custody after authorities say he was involved in a pursuit with Mass State Police.
It all began around 1:20 Wednesday morning on Route 90 East in Hopkinton when a state trooper noticed a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria that was operating erratically.
State Police say the trooper tried to pull the car over, but the driver failed to comply and kept driving, prompting the trooper to go after it.
The pursuit was temporarily stopped while the car passed through a road construction work zone in Southborough.
Troopers reengaged their pursuit on Route 90 in Natick, at which one point troopers began to deploy tire deflation devices at multiple points along the pursuit route.
All four tires on the suspect's vehicle were deflated, causing it to eventually come to a full stop on Route 93 South in the Dorchester neighborhood in Boston.
The driver of the car, identified as Matthew Goewey, 32, of Torrington, was evaluated on scene by medical personnel before being taken into custody.
He was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, marked lanes violation, negligent operation in a work zone, and failure to stop/yield to traffic signals.
Goewey is scheduled to appear in Westborough District Court for his arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.