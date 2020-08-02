TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Torrington man is facing charges after police say he assaulted two people with a screwdriver.
According to Torrington Police Detective Kevin Tieman, officers responded to the area of 304 Church Street around 11:40 Saturday night after receiving a call from a woman claiming that 28-year-old Torrington resident Drew Wagner had attacked her and a male party while they were in their vehicle with, what she believed to be, a knife after they tried dropping him off at his residence.
The male had reportedly sustained lacerations and puncture wounds to his face, neck, arm, and head areas, while the woman had been stabbed in the forearm and also in the cheek, the wound extending to the inside of her mouth.
Both victims were taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment.
At this time, their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
The screwdriver reportedly used in the incident was located in the river behind Wagner's residence.
Wagner was arrested on the following charges:
- Assault - First Degree (2 counts)
- Reckless Endangerment - First Degree (2 counts)
- Tampering With Physical Evidence
- Breach of Peace
He is being held on $500,000 bond.
Detective Tieman adds that both victims are known to the suspect.
Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Detective Kevin Tieman of the Torrington Police Department at 860-489-2063.
