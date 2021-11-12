TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Jacob Haag, of Torrington was charged with risk of injury to a child and sexual assault second degree.
According to police, Haag had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl in March of 2021.
He is being held on a $2,500 surety bond, and has a court date of Nov. 19.
