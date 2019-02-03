23-year-old Justice Gonzalez of Torrington was arrested Saturday night and charged with assault after stabbing another man.
Police say the victim reported he had been stabbed in the stomach. He said he was involved in an altercation with another man on Winsted Rd.
The victim also told police the suspect tried to run him over with a car before getting out of the car and fighting him. The fight resulted in the victim being stabbed.
The victim was brought to Waterbury Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was treated for two knife stabbings in his stomach.
Police say this was not a random attack, and that the victim and Gonzalez knew each other.
Gonzalez was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
