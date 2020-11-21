HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened in Hartford's South Green neighborhood last month.
Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero says that, on October 22, officers responded to Hartford Hospital around 10 a.m. after being notified that a shooting victim had arrived at the emergency room.
A 24-year-old man was treated for critical, life threatening injuries, but was soon stabilized.
Officers were also dispatched to 19 Wadsworth Street around the same time after being notified of a Shot Spotter activation.
Upon further investigation, police were able to obtain a warrant for 38-year-old Juan Velez of Torrington in mid-November for his involvement in the incident.
Velez was taken into custody on Friday in Torrington and charged him with first degree assault, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a firearm.
Authorities took Velez back to Hartford for booking and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
