TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A Torrington man is facing charges after he was found with several weapons during a traffic stop.
On Tuesday night, police pulled over a truck that was driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street.
It was being driven by 29-year-old Andrew Ranft.
During the stop, police found two knives with blades more than 4 inches long, a 9mm handgun with no serial numbers listed, and a 20 gauge shotgun with a sawed off barrel.
Officers also found a marijuana vape pen and less than 1/2 ounce of marijuana.
Ranft was arrested and charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, burglars tools, possession under 1/2 ounce, drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of a large capacity magazine.
He was held on a $25,000 bond.
