QUEENS, NY (WFSB) - A Torrington man is behind bars after causing a crash that left one person dead and another injured.
It happened just after 3 Saturday morning on the westbound side of the Long Island Expressway near Woodhaven Boulevard.
Police say a dirt bike and moped were riding along when they were both rear ended by a silver sedan.
The sedan didn't stop and continued on.
The 19-year-old driver of the dirt bike and the 23-year-old operator of the moped were both taken to Long Jewish Forest Hills for treatment.
Investigators say the driver of the dirt bike succumbed to his injuries. His identity has not been released yet.
The operator of the moped is listed as being in stable condition.
Police found the driver, identified as Jorge Serrano, 30, of Torrington, CT, later that day and took him into custody without incident.
Serrano is facing several charges, including a DWI.
