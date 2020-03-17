TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A 62-year old Torrington man is under arrest after allegedly making threats to kill a lawmaker.
The U.S. States Attorney says Robert Phelps threatened to murder California Congressman Adam Schiff in a message sent through his website.
Officials said that Phelps sent a message through a "meeting request" form on Schiff's official website. In that message, Phelps made said "...I want to kill you with my bare hands and smash your...face in."
Phelps was arrested on March 13 and is charged with threatening to assault and murder a U.S. official and making interstate threats. He could up to 15 years in federal prison.
What a stupid thing to do.
