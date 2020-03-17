Adam Schiff

Rep. Adam Schiff of California

 CBS

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A 62-year old Torrington man is under arrest after allegedly making threats to kill a lawmaker.

The U.S. States Attorney says Robert Phelps threatened to murder California Congressman Adam Schiff in a message sent through his website.

Officials said that Phelps sent a message through a "meeting request" form on Schiff's official website.  In that message, Phelps made said "...I want to kill you with my bare hands and smash your...face in."

Phelps was arrested on March 13 and is charged with threatening to assault and murder a U.S. official and making interstate threats.  He could up to 15 years in federal prison.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Ahmed-al-Musifar
Ahmed-al-Musifar

What a stupid thing to do.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.