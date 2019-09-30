TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Torrington woman is speaking out after her daughter was attacked during a soccer match.
The woman says two players from Derby tackled and repeatedly punched her daughter near the end of a match with Torrington last week.
The mother says all of this happened while referees watched. She is directing her frustration towards those refs and to the opposing coach.
Jill Bettua says she understands players can lose control, but the refs and coaches are supposed to protect the other students.
Bettua said her daughter, Allison, hasn’t been able to attend classes at Torrington High School since a soccer match last Wednesday. She also likely won’t be playing soccer for the foreseeable future.
“What I saw was my daughter airborne and her feet flying in the air, and as soon as she landed, they were pummeling her with both of their fists. Both girls on her,” Bettua said.
Bettua says the two referees did nothing as they watched. The two Derby players then celebrated and high-fived their coach.
“It was very surreal to me, as a mom, you don’t expect this to ever happen to your child or anyone else’s child,” Bettua said.
Derby Superintendent Martin Pascale said the school has addressed the incident that occurred in that game, saying the athletic department does not condone any behavior that is outside the rule of play in any contest.
Torrington Superintendent Susan M. Lubomski said the two schools have been talking since the incident. They have also been in contact with the CIAC and the Official’s Association, and a complaint has been filed.
Bettua said the refs didn’t even eject the players from the game, despite protests from fans. Torrington coaches decided to end the game, which had less than two minutes left.
Bettua said her daughter has a concussion and hasn’t been able to complete for than a few hours of school. She said she gets that players lose their cool, but she can’t understand the actions of the refs or opposing coach.
“What bothers me that most is that the referees did nothing and wouldn’t even eject these girls from the game, but what hurts even more is that coach high fiving them afterwards,” Bettua said.
The two schools meet again October 25 in Derby.
Pascale said his school is already taking steps to ensure safety.
How about arresting them for assault?
