TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A 95-year-old veteran in Torrington wasn’t able to march in the city’s Memorial Day parade this year, but his neighbors made sure he could still participate in the day's festivities.
Jack McGraine’s entire neighborhood held a parade and party just for him.
Torrington resident Yvette Bucci posted photos and video of the event on Facebook, saying this was the first time Jack wasn’t able to march in the Torrington parade.
He fought in World War II and the Korean War.
