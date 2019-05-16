TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Four people were arrested for narcotics-related charges in Torrington Wednesday.
A search and seizure warrant was executed at a home on Turner Avenue on the first and third floor apartments.
Police said the search warrant was the result of the lengthy investigation into the sale of cocaine.
According to police, Janet Dmowski was stopped in her car on Albert Street, a short distance from her home on Turner Avenue.
Dmowski was searched and found to have cocaine in her possession.
Police said when they served the warrant, they located Marcos Zavala who was found to have cocaine and heroin in his possession.
Robert Munn was located on the third floor and found to be in possession of cocaine and packaging material.
Also, on the third floor, Brian Moore was found to be in possession of cocaine and packaging materials.
All four were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell.
Dmowski, Moore and Munn were also charged with drug paraphernalia and possession of narcotics in a school zone.
Zavala was charged with possession of heroin and possession of narcotics in a school zone.
All four were held on a $250,000 bond.
