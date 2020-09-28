TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Torrington police have made an arrest in a fatal car accident that occurred in August.
Police said on August 26 around 2 p.m., emergency crews responded to New Litchfield Street for the report of a crash.
Two cars were found off the roadway and partially in the woods.
It was determined two cars, one of which was an Audi A4, were traveling west on New Litchfield Street. Witnesses told police the two cars appeared to be racing.
Police said the Audi passed the second car and was traveling in the eastbound lane when it struck a third car.
The driver of the third car, later identified as 47-year-old Sean Ryan, was killed.
The driver of the Audi fled the scene and was later identified as 24-year-old Rolando Vilorio. Police have been trying to locate Vilorio for numerous weeks but have not been successful.
On Monday around 9 a.m., Vilorio was taken into custody and charged with failure to appear in the first degree, failure to appear in the second degree, and failure to respond. His bond was set at $2.125 million.
The crash remains under investigation and no additional information was released at this time.
