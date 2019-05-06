TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Torrington police are investigating two separate reports of a man exposing himself to young women.
Police said it happened on Monday morning around 7 a.m., in the area of Brightwood Avenue and Eastwood Road.
On Monday evening, police arrested 32-year-old Kevin Chapin of Torrington in connection to both incidents.
Chapin was reportedly in a white SUV, and drove up to the young females who were walking to school.
He called them over to his vehicle, exposed himself, and then drove away.
Police said there is no indication that Chapin was attempting to lure them into his vehicle.
"If somebody were to see that, that's just disgusting," said Savannah Wheeler, a senior at Wamogo High School.
Police said the victims are between 13 and 15-years-old.
According to police, after Channel 3 posted this story on Facebook, dozens of people commented, which was helpful in identifying a person of interest.
Police said a picture of Chapin's license plate was found, and police tracked him down and arrested him without incident.
Chapin was charged with risk of injury and is being held on $100,000 bond.
According to police, he is on parole for other sex related crimes.
