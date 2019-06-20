TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Two people were injured after they were stabbed in Torrington, according to Police.
The stabbing happened near a Citgo gas station on South Main Street around 11 p.m.
Police said a person suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and the second victim was released from the hospital.
No arrest has been made at this time.
A portion of South Main Street is currently closed while Police are investigating.
No further information was available from Police.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
