TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Two men were injured during a stabbing in Torrington, according to Police.
The stabbing happened near a Citgo gas station on South Main Street around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police said they found two men in the middle of an altercation.
One of the men suffered serious non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in the chest and stomach. The stabbing victim was transported to Waterbury Hospital.
The second man involved in the altercation had upper body lacerations and was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital with minor injuries.
No arrest has been made at this time.
A portion of South Main Street is currently closed while Police are investigating.
No further information was available from Police.
