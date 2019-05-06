TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Torrington police are investigating two separate reports of a man exposing himself to young women.
Police said it happened on Monday morning around 7 a.m., in the area of Brightwood Avenue and East Wood Road.
The man was reportedly in a white SUV, and drove up to the young females who were walking to school.
He called them over to his vehicle, exposed himself, and then drove away.
Police said there is no indication that the male was attempting to lure them into his vehicle.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-489-2090.
