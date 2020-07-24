TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Torrington police are searching for a man who went missing earlier this week.
Police said 64-year-old David Marquard was last seen the morning of July 20, before going to work.
Marquard works as a carpenter and drives a white 2013 Ford Econoline E250 van with a white roof rack.
The van has a CT license plate 8CT-281.
Marquard has no history of leaving family or friends, so his disappearance is abnormal, according to police.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact police at 860-489-2040.
