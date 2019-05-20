TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Torrington police are searching for a suspect who was involved in an attempted armed robbery on Monday morning.
The attempted robbery took place just after 1 a.m. at the Cumberland Farms on South Main Street.
Police said a white male entered the store with his face covered, brandished a knife, and demanded money from the registers.
The cashier could not open the drawer, which made the suspect angered.
The suspect threw items at the wall and then fled on food on East Albert Street to Park Avenue.
The victim is described as a white male, approximately 5’09” tall, 140 to 160 pounds, wearing a black short sleeve shirt, black shorts, gray sneakers with a gray shirt wrapped around his head.
Anyone who may have information about the robbery is asked to contact Torrington Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.