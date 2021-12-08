TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Torrington Public Schools postponed its holiday concerts because of the city's COVID-19 positivity rate.
The district posted an announcement to social media on Tuesday.
"Torrington's positivity rate was 7.2 percent last week, one of the highest rates in the state according to our local health department," said superintendent Susan Lubomski. "More importantly, there have been numerous cases within our district (especially K-8) during the last few weeks."
Lubomski clarified that all district sponsored holiday evening events, performances and award recognitions will be rescheduled to the middle or end of January.
"Although I know these postponements are disappointing, all events will be rescheduled," she said. "Principals will update their families on the new dates and times of these events."
The positivity rate for Connecticut as a whole rose to 8.3 percent on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Public Health.
