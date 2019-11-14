TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Flames erupted from a restaurant in Torrington on Thursday morning.
The fire was reported at Marino's Restaurant on Pinewoods Road, near Winsted Road, around 9 a.m.
When fire crews arrived, they witnessed flames shooting through the roof. At that point, the fire reached a second alarm, they said.
They had to fight it defensively because of a partial roof collapse.
Battalion Chief David Casper said a firefighter suffered minor injuries in the fight.
One person, the building owner, was inside the building but made it safely outside.
Casper said the building was heavily damaged and he wasn't sure how much of it could be saved.
"The extent of the building damage was pretty sufficient that I don't know there is anything that we can save beyond this," he said.
Channel 3 learned that a funeral party was scheduled to dine in the restaurant on Thursday as they mourn a loved one.
Channel 3 viewers sent in photos and video of the flames shooting out of the roof of the building. See a slideshow here.
Drivers reported seeing the some smoke from Route 8.
Crews expected to remain on the scene for several hours.
A cause has yet to be determined.
Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.