TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - School officials in Torrington are looking into using technology that would lock students' cell phones in classrooms.
The Board of Education said it has been discussing how to approach student phone use during school hours.
"The board has been discussing for several years the negative impact of cell phones in schools," said Fiona Cappabianca, Board chair. "COVID has delayed the process, but the board continues to look for solutions to solve this ongoing issue."
Cappabianca said the board is considering using Yondr, which is a device that can lock and unlock phones.
"Cell phones create many distractions in schools," Cappabianca said. "All of the studies clearly reflect that students do better in school where cell phones are not allowed. Grades improve as the distraction is removed and students are focused more on academics."
She cited other concerns too, such as cyberbullying.
"While we cannot control what happens outside of school, we can control what happens in school," she said. "With students having access to all social media outlets and information, it is getting harder for students to stay focused in the classroom."
Cappabianca said the Board has been researching Yondr boxes as a way to provide students access to their phones when needed, but limit access during the school day.
"We are meeting with administration to look at the logistics of implementation," she said. "The board will continue to look at everything we can do to help our students be successful."
