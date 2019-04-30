TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Nine students were on a school bus that crashed into a telephone pole and tree in Torrington Tuesday morning.
It happened around 7:15 a.m. on Marshal Lake Road.
Police said the school bus driver was trying to avoid hitting a deer.
No students were injured, but the bus driver reported minor injuries to her leg.
Marshal Lake Road, between Weigold Road and Mountain Road was shut down to replace the pole.
