TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A teenager at Torrington High School is accused of making threats against other students.
Police arrested 18-year old Michael Juan after students say he made a "hit list.”
Investigators said evidence of that list was never found.
Juan allegedly said he wanted to hurt students who were disrespectful to him.
He was charged with breach of peace.
