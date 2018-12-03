TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) --
The City of Torrington welcomed in a new police chief on Monday afternoon.
The Mayor of Torrington and City Council members welcomed in Chief Bill Baldwin.
A native to Torrington, Chief Baldwin served the people as a Connecticut State Police trooper for decades before making his homecoming to a town where his career began 36 years ago.
“I’m very lucky to have been selected the new police chief for the City of Torrington and ironically I started my law enforcement career here as an officer when I was 19 years old,” said Commanding Officer at Troop B, Chief Bill Baldwin.
Mayor Elinor Carbone was present at the new Chief’s swearing-in ceremony.
“It is an honor that Chief Baldwin has decided to come back to Torrington at the height of his career to serve his hometown community.”
Chief Baldwin dedicated 32 years to serve and protect the people of Connecticut with the state police. He said he worked with Major Crimes Central and Western Divisions and the Joint Terrorism Task Force. Chief Baldwin rose to the rank of Lieutenant and served as a commanding officer at three barracks, most recently in North Canaan.
“There’s a great bunch of guys in Torrington. It’s an awesome department they’ve got a lot on the ball and I’m just looking forward to be their chief,” said Chief Baldwin.
Chief Baldwin told Channel 3 he is excited to take on his new venture as Torrington’s new police chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.